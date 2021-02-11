REGINA -- The City of Regina is signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, committing to a long-term economic relationship.

The two parties will work towards a Municipal Services Agreement that could lead to a designated urban reserve and development in northwest Regina.

Regina City Council endorsed the MOU at its meeting on Wednesday.

"It was a dream that a lot of our people always talked about," Chief Brady O’Watch, of Carry the Kettle, said. "A priority for myself as chief is to ensure that I could provide economic reconciliation not only with the City of Regina, but for a lot of the employment for my membership."

The MOU sets out common objectives and guidelines that “promote prosperity through collaboration, mutual respect, trust and open communication.”

“Today’s MOU provides a framework of mutual respect that will help strengthen the important relationship between Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation and the City of Regina,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said.

“I’m looking forward to working with Chief O’Watch in coming years, and to making progress on our shared interest in both social and economic development.”

In a release, the city said Carry the Kettle owns 300 acres of vacant land in northwest Regina. The land is located near Armour Road east of Courtney Street.