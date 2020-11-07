Advertisement
Classroom closed at Holy Rosary School after positive COVID-19 test
Published Saturday, November 7, 2020 6:43PM CST
Regina school. (FILE)
REGINA -- A classroom at Holy Rosary Community School in Regina will be closed, after a person tested positive for COVID-19.
In a release, Regina Catholic Schools said the classroom will be closed until Nov. 18. All other classrooms remain open.
The school said students in the affected classroom have been informed.
Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should call HealthLine 811