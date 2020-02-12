REGINA -- The Co-op Refinery announced it has ended daily fuel restrictions in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba.

On Feb. 5, Co-op placed limitations on diesel and gasoline across the Prairies.

Cardholders were limited to 300 litres of diesel per card, and 100 litres of gasoline per card per day at Card Locks.