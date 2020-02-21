REGINA -- The Coroners Service of Saskatchewan is warning the public about the dangers of drugs after two overdose deaths in Regina last week.

The service is still investigating with the help of Regina police, but says primary toxicology reports indicate lethal levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“We know that this can be a fatal combination and that anyone who uses streets drugs is at risk of an overdose,” Chief Coroner Clive Weighill said.

Regina police say they are aware of 67 non-fatal drug overdoses in Regina since the beginning of the year, along with two fatal overdoses. Regina EMS told CTV News Regina that paramedics responded to 62 suspected overdoses between Feb. 7 and 18.

Residents can have a free Take Home Naloxone kit, and receive training on how to use it. Anyone who suspects someone has overdosed is encouraged to call 911.