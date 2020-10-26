REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are now 619 cases considered active in the province, and there are 15 new recoveries, according to a news release yesterday.

There are 25 people in hospital, with 21 people receiving inpatient care. There are 10 in inpatient care in the north zone, eight in the Saskatoon zone and three in the Regina zone.

Four people are in intensive care: three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

According to the province, community transmission in Saskatoon can largely be attributed to young people socializing after work.

Transmission in Regina can largely be attributed to close family contacts with known cases, according to the government.

EXPOSURES REPORTED IN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Saskatoon, Regina, La Ronge and Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

Here is a list of the potential exposures.

EXPOSURE REPORTED AT FUNERAL IN ESTEVAN

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who attended a private funeral gathering in Estevan earlier this month may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The gathering took place at Halls Funeral Home on Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release.