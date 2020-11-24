REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government has announced 235 new cases of COVID-19 and four more people have died from the virus.

In a news release Monday, the government said the people were in their 60s, 70s and 80s. One lived in the far north east zone, one in the north west zone, one in the north central zone and one in the Saskatoon area.

This brings the province's total number of deaths to 37.

The seven-day average of daily cases is 219, or 18 new cases per 100,000 people. There are 66 new cases in the Regina area and 54 in the Saskatoon area.

OUTBREAKS DECLARED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES IN REGINA, SASKATOON

The Saskatchewan government has declared new outbreaks in long-term care homes in Regina and Saskatoon.

These follow a number of outbreaks at several long-term care facilities earlier last week, including Regina’s Wascana Rehabilitation Centre. Other businesses and schools have also had outbreaks declared.

According to the province, an outbreak is declared when two people or more test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.

