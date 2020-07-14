Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:42AM CST
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
The province is urging people to be safe after reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
These cases have been reported in the central region, the Regina area, the Saskatoon area and the south.
According to information from the government, previous infections reported in the southwest region have spread throughout southwest and west central areas of the province. Eight cases are considered sporadic.
IMPACTED AREAS
These rural municipalities have been impacted by the latest outbreaks:
- Maple Creek
- Auvergne
- Biggar
- Carmichael
- Eagle Creek
- Harris
- Lac Pelletier
- Newcombe
- Perdue
- Kellross
- Prairiedale