REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province is urging people to be safe after reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

These cases have been reported in the central region, the Regina area, the Saskatoon area and the south.

According to information from the government, previous infections reported in the southwest region have spread throughout southwest and west central areas of the province. Eight cases are considered sporadic.

IMPACTED AREAS

These rural municipalities have been impacted by the latest outbreaks: