COVID-19 response, changes to SIS caused a busy year for Sask. NDP leader

NDP Leader Ryan Meili speaks to media after the Throne Speech at the Legislative Building in Regina on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell NDP Leader Ryan Meili speaks to media after the Throne Speech at the Legislative Building in Regina on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Regina Top Stories