Evening death deemed Regina's fifth homicide of 2020
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 7:37AM CST Last Updated Friday, March 6, 2020 2:54PM CST
Police are investigating a homicide in the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue
REGINA -- A death on Thursday evening has been deemed the Queen City's fifth homicide of the year.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of an injured man. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said in a news release.
The victim has been identified as 36-year-old David Justin Lloyd Anderson. Police say his family has been notified about his death.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.