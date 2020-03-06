REGINA -- A death on Thursday evening has been deemed the Queen City's fifth homicide of the year.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of an injured man. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said in a news release.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old David Justin Lloyd Anderson. Police say his family has been notified about his death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.