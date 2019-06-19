

CTV Regina





Evraz Inc. has been fined $126,000 after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in 2016.

The fine was handed out in Regina Provincial Court on Monday.

The company pleaded guilty to failing to provide sufficient lighting for work done at a site, resulting in serious injury. Two other charges were withdrawn, the province said in a news release.

On Sept. 30, 2016, a worker was injured when their foot hit a piece of waste metal while they were riding a rail car.

The company was issued a $90,000 fine and a $36,000 surcharge.