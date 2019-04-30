Employee in hospital following accident at Evraz Steel plant
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 11:01AM CST
An incident at Evraz Steel on Monday resulted in one employee being sent to hospital.
Evraz Steel said there was a mechanical failure with a water pipe that resulted in a significant amount of steam being released.
One employee was injured from this incident but Evraz does not know the extent of the injuries.
Evraz said it is investigating the cause and the circumstances which resulted in the mechanical failure of the water pipe.