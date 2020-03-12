REGINA -- A person in their 60s who recently travelled to Egypt has Saskatchewan's first presumptive case of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan Ministry of Health's Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab confirmed the case on Thursday morning.

The province says the person was tested in Saskatoon on March 9 and is self-isolating at home.

“The province’s first case is linked to travel from a country where local transmission of COVID-19 has been reported,” Dr. Shahab said in a news release. “This supports the expanded testing criteria of symptomatic travelers to better prepare Saskatchewan’s response to the COVID-19 event. All travelers need to monitor their symptoms for two weeks upon return home.”

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory reported the positive sample on Thursday. The sample has now been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

The province says public health is investigating the case and will speak with anyone who has been in contact with the person.

“While the risk of acquiring COVID-19 in Saskatchewan continues to be low, increased testing will assist us in detecting cases as early as possible and delaying the spread of the illness as long as possible,” Shahab said. “But it is critical that residents take precautions to protect themselves against respiratory illness. Wash your hands frequently, practice good cough and sneeze hygiene and stay home if you are sick.”

Health Minister Jim Reiter says the ministry has "dedicated planning teams in place."

“Our government is committed to providing the resources our public health system requires to mitigate and respond to COVID-19,” he said.

Dr. Shahab will speak on the case at 11:30 a.m. CT in Regina. CTVNewsRegina will carry the press conference live.

The province says you can protect yourself from respiratory illness by: