REGINA -- A Regina man is now recovering at home after his throat was slit in an attack last week.

According to a statement from Regina police on Sept. 9, officers were sent to a home in the 1300 block of Athol Street at approximately 5:30 a.m. after a report of an injured man. When police arrived, they found Chris Hanshaw with an serious injury to his neck.

“They just came up behind him slit his throat, went in his pocket took his phone, they didn’t take his wallet or money,” said Tara Brown, Chris Hanshaw’s sister-in-law.

If it wasn’t for a Good Samaritan - his family said the father of four might not be here today. Hanshaw walked to his nearby home for help, holding his jugular vein in place.

“He was able to hold everything in place and he banged on a door where a stranger had thankfully opened the door and he got rushed to the hospital where he had a blood transfusion and surgery,” and doctors didn’t think he would pull through,” said Brown.

Due to his critical condition, his family was fearing the worst and started an online fundraiser for him.

“We were planning for a funeral. He is a fighter, so he did really well and when we realized he was going to be healing we didn’t know how long he was going to be in the hospital or the extent of his damages,” said Brown

So far, they have raised more than $3,400. Hanshaw was not able to speak with CTV News, but he did release a statement through his sister-in-law thanking everyone involved

“Thank you is the least I can say to you to show my appreciation to everything that you have done for me and my family during this tragic incident. You have given us the chance to help heal,” read the statement.

The investigation into this incident continues and Regina police are asking anyone who witnessed anything, or who may have information that could assist police, to contact the Regina Police Service.