The provincial government says it is opening applications for funding for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

The funding is available to children under the age of six.

In the 2018-19 budget released in April, the Ministry of Health said it would provide up to $4,000 per child. The money is meant to help parents pay for therapeutic interventions and family supports.

“Our government remains committed to improving services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and their parents, caregivers and families,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a written release. “Individualized funding will provide more choice and flexibility for families, and improve access to supports.”

The funding is a joint program between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Services.

Approved families will receive the funding in August 2018.

More information is available at Saskatchewan.ca/autism.