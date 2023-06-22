Green bin program 'greenlit' by Regina city council amid criticism from condo owners

Those in Regina will soon have a designated place to dispose of food and yard waste.

At its meeting on Wednesday, Regina’s city council approved the final details of the proposed green bin program.

However, one group in the city has notably been left out of the plan; condo owners.

The rollout of the city's changes has been a source of frustration for condo owners in the city, who had their city garbage collection stopped in February.

One Regina condo owner, Jeff Campbell, addressed council on the issue Wednesday night, telling councillors they're not looking for special treatment, but proper consultation.

“Well we were hoping to get them to do some consolation before they made a decision, they’re putting the cart before the horse,” he told CTV News.

“So basically they made a bylaw now that’s going to force condo owners to pay extra and out of that they’re looking at their numbers, almost 14,000 condos. So they’re going to force most of them to pay a third party to get their food waste done.”

It costs the city $65 per household annually for automated cart pick-up.

Manual collection at condos cost the city $140 annually.

Some property owners have said losing city garbage collection means private services will be charging them more than $500 a year for pickup.

More details on the program can be read on the city's website.

-- With files from CTV News’ Wayne Mantyka and Cole Davenport.