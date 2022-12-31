Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV Regina

'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity

A growing number of Canadians is aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.

In these contributed photos, Genevieve Sopel (left) is seen in her North Vancouver home and LeeAnn Jensen is with an alpaca. (Contributed) Canada is home to an increasing number of older adults who have no immediate family to help them as they age.

Wealth of tribute comes for Benedict, who desired simplicity

Within minutes of the announcement of the death of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI Saturday morning, a wealth of tributes poured in from around the world, while the Vatican revealed that the late pontiff would be given a "simple" funeral, celebrated by Pope Francis, in keeping with his wishes.

Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday

At least one person was killed and 14 others hospitalized as multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine Saturday. Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the country to reunite with families for the New Year's holiday.

