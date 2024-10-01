REGINA
Regina

    • Here's how many tickets were issued from Regina police's recent traffic blitz

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News)
    Regina police say officers handed out a total of 380 tickets as a result of a traffic blitz last week.

    In addition, 237 written warnings were given, according to a Regina police news release.

    Of the 380 tickets, Regina police said 233 were for speeding.

    Other infractions police noticed were:

    • No Operators (Suspended Drivers/Invalid License): 8
    • Unregistered Vehicle: 15
    • Cell Phone Violations: 16
    • Seatbelt Violations: 10
    • Roadside Screening: 40
    • Tobacco Trafficking/Tax Act: 3
    • Failure to Slow while Passing Emergency Vehicles: 8
    • Dangerous Drive/Evade Police: 2
    • Admin Suspensions/Impaired Driver: 6
    • Vehicle Equipment Regulations: 29
    • Arrests on Warrants: 2
    • Impounded Vehicles: 8

    According to Regina police, there were a total of 802 infractions and warnings.

    When police announced the two-day blitz, they said officers would be looking for speeders, distracted drivers, improper seatbelt use, unlicensed drivers and commercial vehicle standards.

