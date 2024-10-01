Here's how many tickets were issued from Regina police's recent traffic blitz

Regina police say officers handed out a total of 380 tickets as a result of a traffic blitz last week.

In addition, 237 written warnings were given, according to a Regina police news release.

Of the 380 tickets, Regina police said 233 were for speeding.

Other infractions police noticed were:

No Operators (Suspended Drivers/Invalid License): 8

Unregistered Vehicle: 15

Cell Phone Violations: 16

Seatbelt Violations: 10

Roadside Screening: 40

Tobacco Trafficking/Tax Act: 3

Failure to Slow while Passing Emergency Vehicles: 8

Dangerous Drive/Evade Police: 2

Admin Suspensions/Impaired Driver: 6

Vehicle Equipment Regulations: 29

Arrests on Warrants: 2

Impounded Vehicles: 8

According to Regina police, there were a total of 802 infractions and warnings.

When police announced the two-day blitz, they said officers would be looking for speeders, distracted drivers, improper seatbelt use, unlicensed drivers and commercial vehicle standards.