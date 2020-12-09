REGINA -- Staff at a Regina senior’s home are using letters to brighten the holiday season for some residents who will not get to see their loved ones due to COVID-19.

Since visitors aren't allowed this Christmas, staff from College Park Retirement Residence put out a call on social media, asking people in Regina to send their residents a letter for the holidays.

“We're asking people to simply write a letter, saying you know thinking about you in this difficult time wishing you a Merry Christmas hope to see you in the near future,” said Keith Spanier, the Lifestyle Director at College Park.

While COVID-19 has been hard on everyone, Spanier says the resident have been dealing with these challenges pretty well.

"They're doing really good we've got them Facetiming with their families so they're doing great. They know what’s happening and this is why we want to do a little bit extra this year and that’s why we came across with the whole idea of the letter."

It's not the outcome anyone wanted but most residents in long term care homes won't be spending the holidays with their loved ones. While they understand what’s happening they can't help but reminisce about the old days.

This Christmas will be much different than any other for the residents, who will not get to go about their usual holiday routines.

“We would take the children to church and have Christmas Eve dinner and then we'd go to church and that was always my favourite with our children growing up because they enjoyed Christmas Eve very much,” Amber MacLeod, another resident, said.

Despite the lack of in-person visits, residents said they're looking forward to hearing from people.

“People are a little bit down you know we're locked in, so I think it’s a good idea,” resident Chris Oehler said.

“I'm really impressed with them because I think it’s so important to show appreciation and gratitude these days,” MacLeod said.

If you'd like to send a letter to a resident you can mail your letter to:

College Park Retirement Residence

1535 Anson Rd. Regina, S4P 0C2