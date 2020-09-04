REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has chosen the location for a new hospital in Weyburn.

The 35-bed facility will be located on King St. on the west side of the city, the province said in a release. It will be replacing the Weyburn General Hospital and will include a 10-bed inpatient mental health unit.

The province said it has committed $2.5 million this year to the project.

The new facility will feature an integrated model of care, consolidating multiple services which are currently in different locations around Weyburn, the release said.

The government, along with community partners, is currently in the planning stages, discussing services, functionality and design.

“The new hospital will be a tremendous benefit to residents in southeast Saskatchewan,” Premier Scott Moe said. “People in the area have generously contributed to this project, and will soon have access to a modern new facility that brings a range of services together to provide coordinated, efficient care.”

The government said construction of the hospital is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed by late 2023.