REGINA -- The streets of Regina have become quiet with many people staying inside, doing their part to flatten the curve while the province deals with its dozens of COVID-19 cases.

Here is a look around the Queen City, with many of the usually bustling parts of town nearly deserted.

The Albert St. Bridge is usually packed ahead of rush hour, but just a few cars trickled past the Legislative Building on Tuesday afternoon.

Scarth St. and Dewdney Ave. are two of the restaurant and entertainment hubs of Regina, but they were quiet on Tuesday afternoon with most businesses closed. Restaurants, bars and cafes are among the list of businesses that were shut down by the province on March 20.

Scarth St. - March 24, 2020

Dewdney Ave. - March 24, 2020

Traffic on Regina’s major roadways has also slowed. Here’s a look at what Victoria Ave. and Ring Road looked like on Tuesday afternoon.

Victoria Ave., Downtown Regina - March 24

South Ring Rd. - March 24, 2020

The Regina International Airport has seen several flights cancelled and even less demand among travellers.

Community transmission is suspected in four of Saskatchewan’s 72 COVID-19 cases.

All levels of government continue to urge people to practice physical distancing, self monitoring and self-isolation if necessary.

Photos by CTV Regina's Katy Syrota