Increased security presence at Sask. Legislative Building ahead of weekend protests

With another event protesting current public health measures expected to arrive in Regina on Saturday, an increased security presence has been implemented at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

Organizers of a convoy protest, in conjunction with ongoing demonstrations in Ottawa, say they plan to “occupy” the Legislature until all current public health measures surrounding COVID-19 have been removed.

With Frost Festival taking place as well this weekend, concrete barricades have been set up on roadways around the legislative grounds.

According to the province the barricades are in place due to the expected increased foot traffic in the area, during the first weekend of the winter festival.

Regina Police said they are aware of the demonstration planned for Saturday and will be watching closely, in a statement to CTV News on Wednesday.

“Our expectation is that people will exercise their right to gather and express their opinions, while at the same time respecting the rules of the road and other laws, in place for the safety of all,” Regina police said in the statement.

“If this gathering is to occur at the Legislature, it is within the jurisdiction of the Provincial Capital Commission, we will, of course, assist if needed. Our role would be to uphold the rights of all people, to keep the peace and ensure public safety.”

On its website, the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan said the building will be closed to the public until further notice.

“Due to a security risk, access to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building is temporarily suspended for all visitors as of February 4, 2022,” the statement said.

“All tours, education events and public events in the building are cancelled until further notice.”

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party is also organizing a protest for Saturday to “express discontent” with Premier Scott Moe’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both protests are expected to take place Saturday afternoon.