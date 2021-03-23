REGINA -- Our latest viewer curiosity comes to us from Harry. He was #JustCurious which public park in Regina is the oldest?

The answer is Victoria Park. It was part of the original town site plan in 1882. The city says it was a large empty spot up until about 1907.

Frederick G. Todd designed a formal plan for landscaping at that time. It’s now the size of two city blocks. Every tree was planted. It was bare until 1907.

It’s home to the Regina Folk Fest and Farmer’s Market.

Where the cenotaph now stands was the home of a fountain named after a former MP. It was eventually replaced with what you see today.