A long serving Regina pastor has been charged with physical and sexual abuse, according to the Archdiocese of Regina.

Robert MacKenzie has been charged by Scottish authorities with abuse which allegedly happened at boarding and day schools in Scotland.

On March 22, Scottish authorities got a surrender order from Canada’s Minister of Justice, authorizing the extradition of MacKenzie to Scotland for trial.

"The allegations date back to the mid 1950's," the Archbishop Donald Bolen said. "There are some that are sexual abuse and some that are physical abuse, from all boys in the school."

The charges relate to his position in two schools in the 1950’s to the 1980’s, while a member of a religious order in Scotland.

MacKenzie was a catholic priest in Cupar, Dysart and Lipton and moved to Canada 30 years ago. He served the two communities until his retirement in 2002 but continued to serve mass up until 2017.

Investigations into MacKenzie began several years ago, and two years ago the Archdiocese of Regina was made aware that criminal proceedings were underway against the pastor.

In a letter sent to local parishes, Bolen said MacKenzie was moved from the rectory where he had retired to a home where his activities were further restricted. One year ago his faculties to minister as a priest were suspended.

To date no allegations have surfaced against MacKenzie from the Regina community.

“While we understand and respect the legal presumption of innocence, our primary duty in every case of suspected abuse is the protection and care of the alleged victims,” Bolen said.

Bolen also said that victims of clergy sexual abuse can come forward and be welcomed by the Archdiocese. He said someone is willing to accompany victims to the police, or assist them in any way possible.

The Archdiocese of Regina advises that child sexual abuse should be immediately reported to the police. The Archbishops delegate for clergy sexual abuse Fr. Brad Fahlman is available to speak to anyone with concerns of sexual abuse at 306-400-3655.