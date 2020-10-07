YORKTON -- The City of Yorkton and the Yorkton Exhibition Association (YEA) have partnered to replace the current grandstands at the fair grounds.

For over 100 years, the grandstands have been a part of the community.

With the current facility being built in 1958, it is time for replacement, said Lori Walsh, head of the grandstand committee.

Walsh said she is happy the city has partnered with them on the venture and are helping them get closer to their goal.

“If it wasn’t for this grandstand, so many of the great events that we are able to bring to our city every year would not happen,” said Walsh. “There’s so much opportunity for us to bring events to Yorkton and those form a really important piece of our history.”

Mayor Bob Maloney said council has been supportive of the YEA’s plans so far.

“We’re still looking at the tendering process,” Maloney said. “We’re looking at a total cost of about $600,000. If it comes in at that number, then I think we’ll be moving ahead.”

Tenders are expected to come back by the end of the month.

The YEA is also continuing its fundraising efforts to cover half of the costs. It is accepting raffle tickets and donations on their website.

Upgrades to the grandstands mean almost a full replacement, including the grounds and the seats.

“The footprint of the grandstands is going to be the same as it is today in terms of size,” Walsh said, adding they will be leaving the roof structure.

“That’s not going to change, so that iconic piece of our history will remain going forward.”

The committee is hoping to break ground on the project before the snow falls. They expect the facility to be completed in 2021.