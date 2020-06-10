Advertisement
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
Looking to support Black-owned businesses? Here's a list of options in Regina
Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building for a Black Lives Matter protest. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- As the Black Lives Matter movement gains traction across the country, the calls to support local Black-owned businesses have been growing.
Here’s a list of Black-owned business that serve the Regina community.
FOOD:
Luluz Kitchen – Nigerian Food
Selam Regina – Ethiopian Food
Big Easy Kitchen – Cajun Food
T Box Concession – Vegan fusion
Rosemond African Foods & Market
Akwaaba Foods – West African Food
Abican Cook - @d_e_l_i_s_hfoods
BUSINESSES:
Aditus Law Group – Digital law firm
New Line Boxing Academy – Boxing club
Congress Wood Company – Handcrafted wood art
Heritage Regina – Community Organization
Sensory Dough – Non-toxic sensory products for children
PERSONAL SERVICES:
Capri Beauty – Beauty supplier
Hair Episode – Salon and beauty supplier
Kendi Boutique – Clothing brand
Wellness Revolution studio – Private training studio
Dare to be FIT – Personal trainer
Kuza Beauty – Hair extensions and wigs