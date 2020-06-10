REGINA -- As the Black Lives Matter movement gains traction across the country, the calls to support local Black-owned businesses have been growing.

Here’s a list of Black-owned business that serve the Regina community.

FOOD:

Luluz Kitchen – Nigerian Food

Selam Regina – Ethiopian Food

Big Easy Kitchen – Cajun Food

T Box Concession – Vegan fusion

Rosemond African Foods & Market

Wascana Donair and Shawarma

Akwaaba Foods – West African Food

Ali Habiib Halal Meat

Heritage Ethnic Market

Abican Cook - @d_e_l_i_s_hfoods

BUSINESSES:

Canridge Construction Inc.

Leenan Group Inc.

Reyana Fashion & Home Décor

This Holes For You

Solomon Wood Working

Aditus Law Group – Digital law firm

New Line Boxing Academy – Boxing club

City&Love Apparel

Congress Wood Company – Handcrafted wood art

SkyLevel Images

Heritage Regina – Community Organization

Sensory Dough – Non-toxic sensory products for children

PERSONAL SERVICES:

Capri Beauty – Beauty supplier

Hair Episode – Salon and beauty supplier

Kendi Boutique – Clothing brand

Bobbi Joe’s Beauty

Locs by Sash

Wellness Revolution studio – Private training studio

Dare to be FIT – Personal trainer

Kuza Beauty – Hair extensions and wigs