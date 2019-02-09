

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national defensive lineman Makana Henry to a one-year contract extension.

The 6’1 Ontario product registered 15 defensive tackles and a quarterback sack during 10 regular season games with the Riders in 2018.

Through three CFL seasons, Henry has a total of 46 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles and two sacks in 31 regular season games. He's also played in two playoff games with Saskatchewan.

Henry has been with the team since 2016. He was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 12.