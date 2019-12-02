A man found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm, stemming from an incident in 2016, had a sentencing hearing on Monday.

Gioulian Nikdima was found guilty in September of sexually assaulting a woman in a car just outside of Regina in March of 2016. The woman, who was 45-years-old at the time, met Nikdima on the dating Website Plenty of Fish.

The court heard from the Crown on Monday, where a victim impact statement was read on behalf of the victim.

The statement detailed the fear and emotion trauma she has dealt with since the incident, including PTSD.

She ended the statement saying that accountability For Nikdema is a small step towards her own emotional recovery.

Nikdema also spoke at the end of the hearing, restating he did nothing wrong and refuted the victims claims about the circumstances of the assault.

The crown is asking for a 5 year sentence for Nikdima due to the severity of the victim’s injuries and his lack of remorse.

However, the defense noting the quote “severe criminality” of the incident, asked for a three year sentence citing Nikdima’s lack of prior convictions and the level of violence used during the incident relative to other similar cases.

Due to the severity of the sentencing, Nikdima, originally from Greece, would be deported. The justice opted to give him the next two weeks to “get his affairs in order before he is sentenced.

Nikdima will be back in court for sentencing on December 18, 2019.