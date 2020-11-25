Delicious tart sour cream smothers slices of apple to make this a most delectable pie.

Makes one 9” Tart

I par-baked pate sucree tart shell (see recipe below)

APPLE FILLING

4 apples such as Spartan, peeled and thinly sliced

1 cup sour cream

1 egg

2 tbsp flour

½ tsp cinnamon

Generous pinch nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla

STREUSEL TOPPING

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup soft butter

1/3 cup flour

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ cup sliced almonds

In a bowl whisk together the sour cream, egg, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. Fold in the apples. Transfer to the par-baked tart shell and bake for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile make the topping by working with your fingers the brown sugar, butter, flour, and cinnamon. Gently work in the nuts. Spread over the top of the tart and bake another 20 minutes.

Let pie cool completely before serving.

Pate Sucrée – Sweet Tart Pastry

Makes one 9” tart

1 cup all-purpose flour

Pinch salt

Very finely grated zest of 1 lemon

3 tbsp granulated sugar

1 egg yolk

6 tbsp room temperature butter, cut into pieces

By hand: combine the flour, salt, lemon zest and sugar in a bowl. Add the egg yolk and butter. Using your fingers, work the butter and egg yolk into the flour until it comes together. This will take a few minutes – don’t be tempted to add water or another egg yolk. Using the heel of your hand, stretch the dough across the surface of a counter until dough becomes pliable and smooth. Form into a ball. Wrap and chill for 20 minutes.

Press the chilled dough into the tart pan beginning at the centre and work the dough over the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Use your thumb to even off the top edge. Prick the bottom with a fork 5-7 times to prevent hot air from causing the pastry to bubble. Freeze for 10-15 minutes.

Bake in a preheated 375°F oven for 18-20 minutes (if you require a fully baked tart shell). Bake only for 10 minutes for the Sour Cream Apple Tart. Peek in the oven after 10 minutes to see if a bubble has formed in the crust. If so, prick it with a fork and gently press it down. Cool before removing the outer ring.