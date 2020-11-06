REGINA -- CTV News Regina is welcoming Morgan Campbell as the new Co-Anchor for the CTV Regina News at Six.

Campbell first joined CTV News Regina in 2007, spending nearly a decade as a Video Journalist, Sports Reporter and Anchor.

She worked at CTV Yorkton in 2009. In 2017, she left CTV to spend more time with her children but returned to CTV Regina in 2020.

Campbell has covered a wide range of topics, including the Grey Cup and the Junos. She has also hit the highway with the Hometown Tour.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Saskatchewan and a degree in journalism from the University of Regina.

in her spare time, she volunteers with Creative Options Regina as a member of its Next Chapter Book Club.

Campbell will start the new position on Nov. 9.