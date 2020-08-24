REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe congratulated Erin O'Toole on social media after his federal Conservative leadership win on Sunday night.

"I look forward to working with you to create a strong recovery for Canada's economy," Moe said on Twitter.

Speaking to reporters, Moe said he and O’Toole had spoken and that they are on the same page.

"Mr. O'Toole will also ensure that Saskatchewan's interests are represented. He already has addressed some of those with his platform that he put forward. It speaks to what needs to be done to ensure that western alienation doesn't turn into a conversation around western separation.”

Moe said they also spoke about the recovery of Canada and Saskatchewan from the COVID-19 pandemic.

They believe natural resources still need to play an essential role in that recovery, Moe said.

"We need to have some common sense approach when it comes to ensuring that we can get our resources to market and that includes constructing pipelines in this nation," Moe said.

"We need to ensure that the cost of doing business here is competitive with our competitors around the world, we also need to ensure that we are doing right by our environment. Mr. O'Toole seems very open to that, to all of these discussions."

O'Toole's predecessor, Andrew Scheer, said he has confidence O’Toole will build a team to lead the party to victory in the next election.

"He ran an incredible campaign talking about how we can stay true to our core conservative principles, while at the same time, reaching out to a broader audience of Canadians and getting the votes that we need the next government."

Scheer said O’Toole will address issues affecting people in Saskatchewan.

"There's an incredible amount of frustration with this Liberal government," Scheer said. "I know that Erin's aware of that and he's going to take those concerns that are facing Saskatchewan and other western provinces into account."

Jim Farney, a political science professor at the University of Regina, said O'Toole's win will be welcome news to many parts of western Canada because of his background in natural resources.

"We also can't forget that he came third last leadership run so it's clear he had a deep and wide basis support the party," Farney said.

Farney said O'Toole's role as the leader may also unite western Canada and Quebec.

"He also did very well in Quebec," Farney said. "Often we think of the west and Quebec as being in opposition politically, but one secret for successful conservatives, Brian Mulroney would have been an example of this, is the ability to bring those two solitudes together and it will be interesting to see if he can pull that off in a general (election) as well."

Former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall offered some “unsolicited” advice to Conservatives on Twitter.

“Please stop introducing your (Opposition) leaders as ‘the next PM of Canada’ Its presumptuous. If you think and act like a win is something to be earned and not claimed - you trade the presumption for humility and earnestness."