REGINA -- This year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are quite different from years past, but many locally owned Regina businesses have adapted to provide options for those who want to do something special.

CELEBRATING AT HOME

For Balloon Bar YQR, New Year’s Eve is usually all about making big, elaborate balloon displays for events. This year, owner Tanna Dietrich said it’s all about keeping it small.

“Kind of shifting gears and focusing on what people can do at home has been a big part of 2021 New Years celebrations for us. We have always offered at-home stuff, but this year it’s what we’re focusing on - the home based parties,” Dietrich said.

“Not doing any of the big stuff has been kind of fun and has allowed us to get creative, think of new ideas and have everyone still be able to celebrate just in a really different way.”

Dietrich said she feels fortunate that business has stayed steady for them.

“Right before Christmas when everything changed again with how many people you can have in your home, we weren’t super certain how things would pan out for us,” she said. “But it’s been busy. People want to celebrate and they’re doing everything they can to celebrate in a safe way.”

To help residents ring in the New Year on a sweet note, Cafe Francais has put together a High Tea at Home box. The box includes various cookies, cakes and sandwiches for those who don’t want to leave the house.

Usually on New Year’s Eve, and other holidays, Cafe Francais would offer a dine-in high tea option in the afternoon and multiple seatings for dinner at night.

“It’s kind of a tradition since we opened,” Ran Janarora, co-owner of Cafe Francais, said. “We just wanted to keep that running and we wanted to keep offering people what we’ve been doing as a dine-in experience.”

Co-owners of cafe Francais, Ran Janarora and Young Chang, holding a high tea box. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)

He said the take out boxes have been successful and the owners plan to keep the High Tea at Home boxes available out of their secondary location, Artisan Bake Shop.

GOING OUT

Although there are limited options for celebrating away from home, some restaurants offer dine-in seatings for New Year’s Eve.

Homestead Bar A Vin is having two seating time slots and both sold out quickly.

“When they announced that people weren’t allowed to go to each other’s houses, we filled up pretty much that day,” Joshua McLean, the owner of Homestead Bar A Vin, said.

The celebrations inside the restaurant will look quite different from other years.

Seating is limited to about half capacity and tables are four are the largest being offered.

The restaurant is also closing at 11 p.m. because of the province’s curfew on alcohol, which is at 10 p.m.

Despite the changes, McLean said he still felt it was important to offer the dine-in option, along with their take out and delivery service.

“We’re hoping to achieve the same kind of vibe you’d have on a standard New Year’s Eve, just because I think people need and deserve some normalcy in their life,” he said. “This will be the last day of what’s been an interesting year, so hopefully going out with a bit of a bang safely.”

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer reminded residents to follow public health orders.

“The message remains the same to ring in the New Year safely, limit yourself to your household and connect with friends and family, wherever they are, virtually,” Dr. Shahab said.

“The long weekend has mild weather so it’s really great to see people take advantage of the mild weather and being out and about. The risk outdoors is lower, and you can gather in groups of ten while maintaining physical distance.”

SGI and Regina Transit’s Wing in the New Year program, offering safe rides home, is cancelled this season. Transit is running its regular weekday service with regular fees.

SGI is reminding residents that police checkstops will be in place throughout the province and planning a safe ride home remains important. Some options include getting a ride from a sober person in your bubble, taking a taxi, rideshare or transit where available, or spending the night where you are celebrating.