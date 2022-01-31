Plastic bags banned in Regina stores

Plastic bags will no longer be offered or permitted at stores in Regina starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The city’s Plastic Checkout Bag Ban Bylaw will come into effect, which applies to bags provided to customers at a store’s checkout. It does not apply to other in-store plastic bags, such a bags for bulk foods, fruits and vegetables.

It’s a change some local stores, including House of Paws Boutique, don’t anticipate will affect much.

“I’ve really seen a shift in people these last couple of months, knowing that this ban is coming into place,” Ella Grimeau, the store manager at House of Paws Boutique, said. “A lot of them have started bringing their own bags already and not a lot of people ask for them anyways.”

The bylaw does not specify any alternatives to plastic, allowing businesses and customers to select their own method.

Alternatives can be more expensive than plastic bags, which is why some local business owners are encouraging shoppers to bring their own bags instead of relying on stores.

“We’ve never purchased plastic bags but I think you’re looking at less than five cents a bag, whereas paper bags - we pay 30 cents a bag. So that’s definitely an added cost,” Karlee Raiwet, owner of The Alternative, said. “Local businesses are struggling at this time, so why not help them out by bringing in your own bag, help out the planet.”

Regina businesses were given several months to prepare for the new bylaw.

The city said it expects all businesses to be compliant starting on Wednesday.

“It’ll be a complaint-based enforcement so if businesses are distributing bags, we’ll ask them to abide by the bylaw, we’ll provide them education and have conversations with them. However, if businesses still continue to distribute the bags, there are fines that are allowed under the bylaw,” Kurtis Doney, the director of water, waste and environment with the City of Regina, said.

According to the city’s website, the ban way delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.