Police report filed by Regina Riot after team jerseys stolen

The Regina Riot women’s football team says their jerseys have been stolen.

According to a post on X by the team, the jerseys were taken between 10 p.m. May 22 and 7 a.m. May 23.

The jerseys are red, with white and black trim on the shoulders. The team says they were stored in two large black and blue duffle bags.

“A police report has been filed – if you have any information regarding this incident or knowledge of the current whereabouts, please contact us,” the post said, asking people to message the Riot’s Instagram page, email them at ReginaRiotFootball@gmail.com or call the team at 306-536-4692.

However, on Facebook the team said it is not interested in pressing charges.

“We assure you that we are solely interested in the safe return of our jerseys and that no legal action will be taken and that no assumption of ill-will or wrongdoing will be made,” the team said on Facebook.

The team is also asking that the jerseys be dropped off at a “safe drop spot.”

“If they are found or end up in your possession, please drop them off at the home of the Riot. The Regina Sports Performance Centre, located at 1464 Broadway Ave., no questions will be asked and you will only be met with gratitude for their safe return,” the Faceook post says.

The team has had its uniforms stolen at least one other time back in 2018.