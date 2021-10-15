Proof of vaccination to be required in Sask. fast food restaurants, liquor stores

REGINA -

The Government of Saskatchewan has added more businesses, including fast food restaurants and liquor stores, to the list of spaces that will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

A new public health order, coming into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday Oct. 18, will make proof of vaccination or a negative test required at point of entry for seated dining in all restaurants, including fast food; liquor manufacturers conducting retail liquor sales, and liquor stores with an integrated permit that also hold a liquor restaurant of tavern permit.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test will not be required for food pick up or delivery, in food courts or for entering a premises to use the washroom, according to the province.

These new businesses join the list of other non-essential businesses that currently require proof of vaccination, including restaurants, nightclubs, cannabis and liquor stores that have permits issued by the SLGA; and some event and entertainment venues.

Some essential businesses like grocery stores remain exempt from the order. A full list of businesses included in the public health order is available on the Government of Saskatchewan’s website.