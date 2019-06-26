

CTV Regina





Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale will be seeking re-election when Canadians head to the polls later this year.

Goodale first took the seat in 1993 and has been re-elected seven times. He has held multiple positions throughout his political career, including Minister of Finance, Agriculture and Natural Resources. He is currently the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

The federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21.