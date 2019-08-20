The City of Regina’s construction sector is facing a weak period following a “severe decline” in housing starts and building permits, according to the August 2019 Economic Report Card.

Building permits are an important indicator of construction activity in the city, and were down 52.2 per cent in April 2019 year to date.

“June 2019 year-to-date building permits are down -29.0 per cent over the same period in 2018,” the report says. “Sub sectors that posted increases were limited to commercial (41.7 per cent). During the same time period, residential (-42.6 per cent), industrial (-31.9 per cent), and institutional and governmental (-72.2 per cent) posted declines.”

The report says total employment in the Greater Regina Area was up 1.7, or 2,429 positions in January to July 2019, over the same period last year.

Year to date employment this July was up over the same period in 2018 in agriculture (743), resource extraction (600), utilities (757) transportation and warehousing (1,171), educational services (586), accommodation and food services (1,614) and public administration (1,000).

Year to date employment this July was down in manufacturing (-57), wholesale and retail trade (-429), finance, insurance, real estate and leasing (-371), professional, scientific and technical services (-1,200), business, building and other support services (-400), health care and social assistance (-329), and information, culture and recreation (-71).