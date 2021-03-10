Advertisement
Regina man receives 11-year prison sentence for the death of Denny Jimmy
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 11:55AM CST
Adam Taniskishayinew is seen in this Regina police handout photo.
REGINA -- A judge has sentenced Adam Taniskishayinew to 11 years in prison for his part in the death of 30-year-old Denny Jimmy.
Taniskishayinew was originally on trial for second-degree murder, but pled guilty to manslaughter two-and-a-half days into the court proceedings.
The case dates back to June 11, 2019. Regina police were called to a single vehicle crash near 5th Avenue and Lindsay Street. Jimmy was found dead in the vehicle with a gunshot wound in his back
With time served, Taniskishayinew will spend eight years and five-and-a-half months in prison.