REGINA -- A judge has sentenced Adam Taniskishayinew to 11 years in prison for his part in the death of 30-year-old Denny Jimmy.

Taniskishayinew was originally on trial for second-degree murder, but pled guilty to manslaughter two-and-a-half days into the court proceedings.

The case dates back to June 11, 2019. Regina police were called to a single vehicle crash near 5th Avenue and Lindsay Street. Jimmy was found dead in the vehicle with a gunshot wound in his back

With time served, Taniskishayinew will spend eight years and five-and-a-half months in prison.