REGINA -- The Regina Peewee B Rebels hockey team has been named a finalist in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup.

The cup is meant to inspire young hockey players to do good by transforming positive values learned on the ice.

The Rebels team raised more than $4,000 for a boy with special needs on the Regina SuperHEROs, giving him the equipment he needed to skate.

The Rebels also played against the Calgary SuperHEROs for their inaugural game.

The cup went from 10 nominees down to three.

The SW Kings Peewee A2 Gold team from Manitoba and the Northeast Eagles Peewee C All-Stars from Newfoundland are also among the top three.

The champion team will win $100,000 for a charity of their choice. The Rebels plan to give their winnings to the Regina SuperHEROs.

The winner will be announced on Hockey Night in Canada on Feb. 29.