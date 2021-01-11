REGINA -- Students of Regina’s public and Catholic schools boards are back in classrooms on Monday.

Students were sent home as of Dec. 14, in an effort by school boards to slow the spread of COVID-19.

At Regina Catholic schools, students will resume learning where the term left off. Catholic high schools will return to Level Three (hybrid) of the Safe Schools plan, and Catholic elementary schools will return to Level Two (face-to-face masks.)

All schools will be open for in-class learning on Monday, January 11, 2021. We look forward to seeing students. Please look forward and all around for students, too. Slow to 30 km/h in all #yqr school zones! @reginapolice @SGItweets @RCSD_No81 pic.twitter.com/Uu4k4xRn2I — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) January 8, 2021

More to come...