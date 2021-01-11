Advertisement
Regina students return to in-class learning Monday
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 8:35AM CST Last Updated Monday, January 11, 2021 9:17AM CST
REGINA -- Students of Regina’s public and Catholic schools boards are back in classrooms on Monday.
Students were sent home as of Dec. 14, in an effort by school boards to slow the spread of COVID-19.
At Regina Catholic schools, students will resume learning where the term left off. Catholic high schools will return to Level Three (hybrid) of the Safe Schools plan, and Catholic elementary schools will return to Level Two (face-to-face masks.)
