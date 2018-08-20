Rider Express applies to take over four bus routes in western Canada
CTV Regina
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 4:14PM CST
Last Updated Monday, August 20, 2018 6:27PM CST
Saskatchewan company Rider Express has applied to take over four bus routes in western Canada.
Rider Express wants to take over the routes from Greyhound, which discontinued its service to the Prairies and B.C. last month.
The four routes will offer bus service to Regina, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver. The bus company is purchasing full-sized coaches for the routes.