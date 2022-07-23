Roughriders sign wide receiver Jester Weah

Roughriders sign wide receiver Jester Weah

Chicago Bears wide receiver Jester Weah catches a ball during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Chicago Bears wide receiver Jester Weah catches a ball during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener