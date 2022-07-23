Roughriders sign wide receiver Jester Weah

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed receiver Jester Weah on Saturday.

The 27-year old from Minneapolis, MN is back with the Roughriders after training camp and a pair of pre-season games this season. He had three catches for 23 yards and a touchdown in those pre-season match-ups but didn’t crack the final roster at the end of training camp.

Weah (6’3, 209lb) went undrafted in the NFL before signing with the Houston Texans in 2018. He has also been on practice roster spots with the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to take on the Toronto Argonauts Sunday afternoon after the game was moved due to a COVID-19 outbreak