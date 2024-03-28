Sask. education minister, school boards president set to speak as teachers' job action continues

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill and Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) president Jamie Smith-Windsor are expected to address the media from the legislative building Thursday morning as teachers’ job action continues.

You can watch the news conference live at 9:30 a.m. using the video player at the top of this article.

Last week the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) announced a full week’s pause of extra curricular activities for the week heading into the Easter break.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said he was “extremely disappointed” and following the job action announcement added he would have more to say the following week.

Saskatchewan’s teachers have been without a contract since August of 2023, with initial bargaining getting underway in May of 2023.

The STF declared impasses in October and again in February, stating they want classroom size and complexity issues brought to the bargaining table. The province has been adamant that they will not negotiate those two issues at the table.

-- This is a developing story. More details to come.