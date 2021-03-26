REGINA -- Saskatchewan announced it will begin supplying COVID-19 vaccines to First Nations, in partnership with Indigenous Service Canada (ISC).

“The agreement will utilize existing expertise and facilities among the ISC, the Northern Inter Tribal Authority (NITHA) and First Nations communities to deliver vaccine to residents,” a news release from the province said.

The Ministry of Health will provide vaccines to the ISC weekly. The province said 14 per cent of the provinces total allocation will go to ISC to be distributed to Saskatchewan First Nations.

The plan will take effect on April 5 and will remain in place for one year.

“…Plus a 20 per cent increase over population numbers, to allow for off-reserve populations who may return to be vaccinated,” the province said.

ISC will follow the priority sequencing outlined in the province’s Vaccine Delivery Plan.