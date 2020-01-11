MOOSE JAW -- A store in Moose Jaw is offering Saskatchewan vendors a chance to sell their products.

The Wandering Market sells a variety of groceries from over 120 producers. The store is open seven days a week.

Almost every item inside is produced in Saskatchewan, besides a few from other provinces.

The store says carrots are their biggest sellers, followed by eggs. But also offers items like drinks, cake mixes and much more.

“We we’re looking for food for our family so we just started connecting with people. We were in the Gravelbourg area, so we started connecting with people who had gardens, people that had chickens, things like that. And then it just grew really slowly. And then now it’s to the point where people contact me,” Nadine Lee, Co-Owner, The Wandering Market

The store also offers cake decorating classes and other workshops for customers to try.