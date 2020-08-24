REGINA -- The province reported on Monday three new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 98.

The three new cases are located in the north west zone, according to a news release.

There are five people in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and four people are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

There have been 22 deaths.

The province said 60 of the 98 active cases are in communal living settings.

As of Aug. 22, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 95,021 people tested per million population. The national rate was 136,089 people tested per million population.

The province conducted 1,031 COVID-19 tests on Sunday.