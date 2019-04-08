

CTV Regina





Willy the Wonder Cow passed away over the weekend.

He was best known as a popular member of Moose Jaw’s Free To Be Me Animal Sanctuary. He was born with a facial deformity.

Willy found his way to the sanctuary after his owner surrendered him two years ago.

The owner of the sanctuary said Willy will be missed by the volunteers, the animals, and all those who came to visit.

“I’m devastated,” Louanne Shopshire, the sanctuary’s owner said. “It’s really hard to miss him this way. He was a lot of work but we loved it. He was a happy little guy can I can’t imagine going on without him but we will.”

Free To Be Me Sanctuary has over 100 animals who are surrendered or unwanted.