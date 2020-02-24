REGINA -- SkyPark is now open in Regina, offering a variety of fun and thrilling activities for all ages.

The idea came from the owners children. Kenny Tran told CTV News Regina his sons, William and Matthew, wanted somewhere to play during the harsh Saskatchewan winters.

“My thought was they were crazy,” Tran said. “But when we found out and looked at the operations of what Regina was missing, we thought it was a good business idea.”

The family experienced a similar high rope course in B.C. and wanted to bring it to the Queen City.

SkyPark features a soft play area for kids between the ages of two and 6 years-old, an indoor high ropes course, mini golf, a zip line, climbing walls and electric go-karts.

The facility also features a variety of carnival food and a coffee bar.

SkyPark will be holding a grand opening on Friday.