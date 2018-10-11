

CTV Regina





Nearly all Canadians, including Saskatchewan residents, live within 10 kilometres of a liquor store. But, new data shows the same can’t be said for pot shops.

A study by Statistics Canada looked at the accessibility of cannabis and liquor stores, since the two businesses face far more restrictions than other stores. The study shows there are around 2,900 liquor stores nationwide — and 90 per cent of Canadians live within 10 kilometres of one of those stores.

When looking at cannabis retailers, who will be able to operate legally on Oct. 17, only 35 per cent of Canadians will be within that same 10 kilometre radius.

In Saskatchewan and the other Prairie provinces, between 60 and 70 per cent of residents will be within that radius — nearly double the national numbers.

The data shows most Canadians have easy access to liquor, but more difficulty getting legal cannabis.

Ease of purchasing will also depend on which stores are ready to open their doors when legalization occurs next week.