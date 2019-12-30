REGINA -- 2019 was a surprising year for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, seeing unprecedented success following some key departures from the team. Here are the most important Riders story lines from the past year, in chronological order.

Just one week after signing a two-year extension with the Riders, general manager and head coach Chris Jones left Saskatchewan to join the Cleveland Browns coaching staff.

Ten days later, longtime Riders assistant coach Craig Dickenson was named the team’s head coach.

Saskatchewan football fans got some excitement in the offseason with the league awarding the Roughriders the 2020 Grey Cup.

Following a controversial hit in the Riders' season debut in Hamilton, starting quarterback Zach Collaros found himself on the six-game injured list.

After a week of battle with fellow pivot Isaac Harker, Cody Fajardo was named starter. He came into his own under centre in the week three home opener against Toronto, throwing for over 400 yards to give the Riders their first win of the season.

But it was not just Fajardo making headlines in the Riders first game at Mosaic Stadium in 2019, as the beloved mascot Gainer the Gopher debuted a new look to negative reactions from several fans.



After a week of controversy, Gainer showed off another new look, featuring brown eyes instead of the piercing green ones seen at the home opener.

Despite a tumultuous start to the season, first year head coach Craig Dickenson and first year starter Cody Fajardo lead the Riders to a 13-5 record to end 2019. Saskatchewan secured a bye to the West Final, to face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Zach Collaros.

Behind an injured Fajardo, the Riders fell one game short of the Grey Cup, losing 20-13.