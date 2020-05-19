REGINA -- A tribute is growing at the base of a Tutor jet in Moose Jaw, home to the CF Snowbirds, for a team member who died in a crash over the weekend.

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed when her flight crashed in Kamloops, B.C. on Sunday. The Snowbirds were travelling across the country as part of Operation Inspiration in honour of frontline workers fighting COVID-19.

Lots of flowers and notes thanking Capt. Jennifer Casey for her service at the Snowbirds moment. She died in the Kamloops crash this past weekend @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/sMW7C8AopD — Taylor Rattray (@TaylorCTV) May 19, 2020

Tourism Moose Jaw encouraged residents to bring flowers to the decommissioned jet located just off the Trans-Canada Highway. The organization says the flowers should be in heavy pots so they don’t blow away.

“We feel like we’ve lost a member of our family,” said Jacki L’Heureux-Mason, executive director of Tourism Moose Jaw.

Tourism Moose Jaw is now taking care of the flowers at the monument. L’Heureux-Mason said it’s important people have a place where they can pay their respects.

“There [are] some people who are taking it pretty hard. It’s hard when somebody is doing something so nice for all of Canada, and something like this happens,” she said.

Moose Jaw is known as the home of the Snowbirds, and Mayor Fraser Tolmie said many in the community are heartbroken.

“We’re very saddened by the news. The snowbirds are a national treasure and they are important to the community of Moose Jaw,” said Tolmie.

Premier Scott Moe also offered his condolences on Tuesday.

“Just a few days ago, so many Saskatchewan people enjoyed the chance to watch the snowbirds fly over a number of communities,” said Moe. “And all of us were most certainly shocked and saddened to see that tour end in tragedy in Kamloops.

As the Snowbirds approach their 50th anniversary, Tourism Moose Jaw is looking at ways to honour the lives of Snowbirds who’ve died on duty.

“We are going to look at something here as a permanent memorial, whether with trees or something, that honours the people that have fallen for our country in the capacity of a Snowbird,” said L’Heureux-Mason.